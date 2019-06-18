Some folks pursue startups for independence. This weekend, folks will be pursuing startups in Independence. Oregon.

When it comes to helping people get their ideas going, there are few weekends that compare to a Techstars Startup Weekend. Fifty four hours of sprinting from idea to product and pitch. It just goes to show how quickly something can come together. And that’s why I’m always happy to hear about new and different flavors of the event. Like Techstars Startup Weekend Small Town Advantage which takes place this weekend in Independence, Oregon.

Do you have a rural innovation idea you’d like to pursue or a problem you’d like to solve but don’t know where to start or who to start with? Techstars Startup Weekend is the place to look for a team, create a prototype of your idea, validate your business idea, and receive feedback from experienced entrepreneurs, all in one weekend. Small towns have untapped talent pipelines in their communities – let’s continue to break the stereotypes around what rural communities have to offer!

The event begins Friday, June 21, 2019, at 6:30PM. Tickets are only $20. Which, quite frankly, is ridiculous because they feed you like seven complete meals during the weekend. Plus all the coffee you can drink. So it’s basically like you’re saving money by participating. Which is always good for startups.

Sound interesting? Independence is just a short jaunt from Portland. Did someone say “road trip”?

For more information or to RSVP, visit Techstars Startup Weekend Small Town Advantage Independence.

