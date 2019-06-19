Looking for coworking space in Portland? Here are 20+ options (with more coming soon)

It’s no secret that the way people work is changing. Equally not a secret is the growing population of Portland. So it only stands to reason that there are any number of coworking spaces popping up and thriving around these parts. And news that a new provider was opening a Portland space inspired me to take a quick look at what was out there.

I just took a quick swath. But here’s a far from exhaustive list of existing and potential coworking options in town:

We are forging the creative co-working experience. There are many visionaries who make up the creative ecosystem — makers, artists, creative strategists, graphic designers, photographers, stylists, logistics experts, the untitled founders and trailblazers. We are creating an environment where all of the above — and more — can make, form, and collaborate as one community.

Location: 1126 SE Division St, Ste 160, Portland 97202

CENTRL Office (3 locations, one coming soon)

We created CENTRL Office to inspire people to do the best work of their lives. We wanted to make a creative productive workspace that was comfortable like a pair of blue jeans. One with the social feeling of a coffee house, the efficiency of a factory, and the service of a hotel. A coworking space where people can do great good work. We call it CENTRL Office.

Locations:

1155 SW Morrison St, Portland 97205

329 NE Couch St, Portland 97232

1355 NW Everett St Suite #100, Portland 97209

Coming soon: Downtown Lake Oswego

Are you tired of working from home? Kids and pets killing your productivity? Maybe the coffee shop shuffle isn’t cutting it anymore. We’ve got a desk for you. And you don’t have to commute downtown.

Location: 55 NE Farragut St, Portland 97211

Flexible. Comfortable. All-Inclusive.A working environment for everyone who doesn’t need the high overhead and long-term commitment of a standard office lease, or has outgrown working from home and the local café.

Location: 11481 SW Hall Blvd, Suite 201, Tigard 97223

Collective Agency (2 locations, one coming soon)

Cozy working alongside people doing what they’re passionate about and committed to, where 80% of people say hi. Come and work here!

Locations:

3050 SE Division Street, Suite 245, Portland 97202

511 SW 10th Avenue, Suite 1108, Portland 97205

Coming soon: 7819 SE Stark Street, Portland 97215

Move beyond the long lease and the coworking coffeehouse. Welcome to flexible, scalable, modern workplaces with a vibrant culture cultivated to help your people focus, collaborate, learn, socialize and thrive.

Location: 630 Northwest 14th Avenue, Portland 97209

A home for visionaries and realists working for a better world.

HatchLab PDX is for local innovators and social entrepreneurs who imagine, launch and scale enterprises that improve communities. It’s that simple.

Location: 2420 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland 97232

Situated in the heart of downtown, this office is nestled between a farmer’s market and Portland’s hot spots. Our workspace offers a birds-eye view of the city, along with best-in-class services and amenities, that supports your best workday, every day.

Location: 811 SW 6th Ave, Suite 1000, Portland 97204

15,000 square feet of great office space in the heart of downtown Portland for co-working, startups, entrepreneurs, freelancers, designers, and remote workers

Location: 707 SW Washington St, Suite 1100, Portland 97205

Portland’s all-inclusive co-working space. We are the product of our environment. We are life outside the microcosm. We are the cure for social disease. We are the symbiotic balance of wholeness. We are the bridge. We are the village. We are the refuge. We are openHAUS. Welcome Home.

Location: 5020 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland 97211

Remote working, perfected. Commitment-free workspace featuring guaranteed seating & outlets, free in-house barista, and over 500 indoor plants – for just $20/day ($15 for students)

Location: 3303 N Mississippi Ave, Ste 500, Portland 97227

No walls. Good people.

Locations:

8791 N Lombard St, Portland 97203

East Burnside Bridgehead (Fair-haired Dumbbell), Portland 97232

3435 NE 45th Ave, Portland 97213

The Riveter offers coworking and community built by women, for everyone. We see a world in which equity of opportunity in work and business is not a promise, but is a reality. We build our coworking spaces, programming, and events to provide women access to everything they might need to accelerate their businesses and professional lives. We are proud to focus on women while being welcoming to all. More than anything, we understand that equity in work won’t be realized without everyone having a seat at the table.

Location: TBD

Portland was built by timber and steel pioneers. Urban Office coworking, office and event space honors their legacy. Custom-crafted wood and steel shape our beautifully renovated building on Southwest Macadam Avenue near John’s Landing.

Location: 4949 SW Macadam Ave, Portland 97239

What if your workspace fully supported your life? Welcome to VIDA. We are a coworking community designed by women and offering onsite amenities that are curated to support modern life. Member benefits include fitness and wellness classes, onsite drop-in childcare center, a community concierge and monthly coaching. Plus onsite health and wellness providers, fresh snacks and parking.

Location: 401 NE 19th Ave, Portland 97232

Whether you’re an established enterprise or a growing startup, discover spaces that inspire your people’s most meaningful and impactful work.

Locations:

920 SW 6th Ave, Portland 97204

220 NW 8th Ave, Portland 97209 (includes WeWork Labs Portland)

700 SW 5th Ave, Portland 97204

Again, not exhaustive. But hopefully it gives you a few places to poke around.

