REMINDER: Colorways kicks (ahem) off this week. Get started with Black Signal at Deadstock, Wednesday.

There’s so much sneaker culture in Portland, one sneaker focused week won’t do. That’s why there’s Colorways, a celebration of streetwear culture and the sneaker community, taking place July 4-7, 2019. And like every other Portland celebration, it takes place at a bunch of different spots around town.

But on Wednesday? We’re all going to be at Deadstock for the Black Signal meetup.

The sun is on its way to #PDX so I figure its a good time to put out the #BlackSignal for a get together next week to get some dap, try some of @DeadstockPDX best iced goodness & kick off @thecolorways. Bring some heat on your feet! @turoczy @pdxmitch @IanBell330 @AuntLindsey pic.twitter.com/EUflVFivw3 — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) June 24, 2019

So make sure to head over to Deadstock around 11:00AM on July 3, 2019. Some folks are out of town, but a bunch of folks will be there.

And then get ready to attend a bunch of Colorways events.

For more information, visit Colorways.

