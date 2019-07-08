Deadlines imminent: Founder Gym and Female Founders Alliance: Ready Set Raise

I know, I know. You’re still trying to get back into the groove after having a weird Thanksgiving in the summer sort of vacation vibe. I get it. But best to hit the ground running because there are two deadlines approaching this week that you won’t want to miss.

Our goal is to find, support, and advance high-growth, pre-seed startups across North America. Women and non-binary founders are extremely undervalued and overlooked by the investment community. We believe they provide an incredible financial opportunity. Applicants must have a woman or non-binary CEO and their company must be positioned to accept investment. A selection committee made up of investors will review all applications and select up to 12 startups to participate.

To apply, visit Female Founders Alliance: Ready Set Raise.

July 10, 2019: Founder Gym Cohort 10

The FG Cohort is a 6-week virtual program designed for underrepresented founders who want to raise capital to scale their startup. The entire cohort experience is 100% virtual, so founders can participate from anywhere in the world. Cohort Trainers are announced as they are confirmed. FG Cohort 10 operates from July 22 – August 30, 2019, and the application deadline is Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

To apply, visit Founder Gym Cohort 10.

