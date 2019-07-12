Who’s hiring in Portland, right now?

It’s always interesting to watch the ebb and flow of the Silicon Florist job board. It’s a great barometer for what’s happening in both the Portland startup community and the broader Portland ecosystem. So who’s hiring these days? Take a look.
- AllGo: Lead Developer
- AskNicely
- Bad Rabbit
- Civic Software Foundation // Hack Oregon: Front End Platform Lead- Senior Architect // Artist Residency
- FINE: Senior Digital Project Director
- Goldstar
- Koan
- Marmoset: Product Owner
- Mental Health Match: Senior Full-Stack Web App Developer
- MuseDev: Software Engineer – All Levels
- NetX: DevOps Engineer
- Pop Art: Sales Development Representative (SDR)
- Portland State University: Senior Analyst Programmer
- Portland Workforce Alliance: Communications and Program Coordinator
- Ride Report: Office Administrator
