REMINDER: Coffee with Paige Hendrix Buckner and other cofounders

There’s nothing quite like peer support. That’s why I’m always a fan of events and programs that get peers together. Not even necessarily to talk shop. Just to let them know that they’re not alone. And if you’re the cofounder of a company, one of those events is happening tomorrow: Coffee with Co-Founders.

About Coffee w Co-Founders: As a business owner you are faced with many challenges. You’re forced to make decisions every day that could make or break your business. Coffee w/ Co-Founders is a way to network with other Entrepreneurs to allow free flowing information with the intent to collaborate and help each other. So often we’re challenged and there’s very little we can do to express our challenges with the people we work with or the people we care about. Think of Coffee w/ Co-Founders as your own personal support group for business owners. We’re all here to help!

And this month, there’s an extra bonus. You’ll get to hear from Paige Hendrix Buckner about her journey as a founder.

Paige Hendrix Buckner knows a lot about starting and growing a company. Not only has she been helping founders through her efforts at Founders Gym, but she has also been running ClientJoy which is a boutique birch box service with an Oregon focus. This month we’ll sit down to talk about her incredible story and learn about some of the challenges she has faced along the way.

The event will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 10:00AM at WeWork Labs in the Custom House.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Coffee with Co-Founders.

Want to connect with more awesome dots in the Portland startup community? Consider joining us over on Patreon ❤️

Like this: Like Loading...