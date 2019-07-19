Calling all Portland startups (or startups willing to call Portland home): PIE and PIE Shop applications are open

If you’re working on a startup and you feel like you could use more help, connections, and mentorship, then I have a little homework assignment for you, this weekend. Because it might be time for you to apply to PIE or PIE Shop with your startup idea.

Not familiar with PIE? It’s an early stage startup accelerator, designed to help build better founders by connecting promising entrepreneurs with the resources and mentorship they need to take their companies to the next level. Plus, you get office space to boot.

Best of all, it’s all free and clear for founders. No cost. And no equity taken. Free as in free.

PIE has been doing this work for 10 years. Connecting the Portland startup community in ways that have helped a variety of companies in the Rose City. What kinds of companies? Well, folks like AllGo, Airship, Brave Care, Cloudability, MilkRun, Outdoor Project, Simple, Switchboard, and Workfrom are among the 100+ companies that have been part of the PIE family — and that’s not even mentioning the hundreds of mentors associated with the program.

But it’s not just about the business. It’s about you as a founder.

And it’s not just the aspects of the business that present a challenge. Because when it comes right down to it, this isn’t just about generating revenue or raising venture capital. We recognize that you’re human. And being a founder is hard. Really really hard. It’s lonely. It’s stressful. It’s confusing. And then there’s the constant haranguing doubt. And imposter syndrome. You rarely feel like you’re “crushing it” or “killing it” no matter how many times you confidently voice the potential of your concept. Sometimes, you just want to let down your guard and be real.

Not quite ready to apply? No worries. You’ve got a little time. Applications close August 18, 2019, at 11:59PM Pacific Time. But maybe you should get a head start and begin preparing your application by using the PIE cheat sheet.

More questions than the cheat sheet answers? Cool. PIE is hosting a series of Q&A sessions to get those questions answered.

So please start working on that application. And maybe even turn it in. But at the very least, get started. And figure out what questions you have. So that you can apply before the application closes.

For more information, visit PIE.

[Full disclosure: I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE. And I would love to get the chance to hang out with you and help you build the company you want to build.]

