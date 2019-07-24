Celebrating a decade of experimental founder support: Portland startup accelerator PIE turns 10

I’m always encouraging founders to celebrate small wins. And to take pride in the progress they’re making. So for once, I’m going to follow my own advice and take a moment to celebrate. PIE, the startup accelerator that I helped cofound and continue to run as general manager, is turning 10 years old in August. So let’s celebrate.

Hard to believe, but it’s been a decade of experimentation around how established organizations — like corporations, government, and educational institutions — can better collaborate with the Portland startup community for mutual benefit. Join PIE, PIE Shop, our alums, our mentors, and the entire Portland startup community to celebrate this milestone. As part of the celebration, we’ll be happy to feed you and provide you with a beverage or two. And there will likely be some PIE giveaways, as well.

The event takes place the evening of August 15, 2019. Thanks to a generous sponsorship from SKB, we’ll be hanging out at the new Glass Lab space in southeast Portland. So if you’d like to check that space out, that’s reason enough to attend. (And if you’d like to join SKB and Autodesk as a sponsor of the event, you know where to find me. I’m on the Internet.)

Now granted, I’ll probably get all nostalgic and schmoopy and write some ten year recap post at some point. But for now, I’m just going to encourage you to come join us. To celebrate the entire Portland startup community. And this small milestone for PIE.

Tangentially related, if you’re interested in being a more integral part of the PIE family, applications for our PIE and PIE Shop accelerator programs are currently open.

For more information or to RSVP, visit PIE turns 10.

