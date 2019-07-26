Celebrating the collaboration of government and industry with Business for a Better Portland

Portland is always said to be an incredibly collaborative place. With all kinds of organizations designed to foster that collaboration. But until recently, we didn’t really seem to have an organization that facilitated collaboration among startups and government. Until Business for a Better Portland came along.

And they didn’t stop there. They’ve continued to rapidly expand the number of businesses they’ve engaged as members.

BBPDX, it’s not just for startups anymore.

And that’s what makes their annual summer gathering such an incredible opportunity to meet a ton of awesome businesses and founders in Portland. Folks who, best of all, are all terribly collaborative by nature.

Since launching in February 2017, we’ve been heartened by the outpouring of support from companies and leading community organizations that agree with our premise: business thrives when Portland thrives. This member-focused event is an opportunity to meet like-minded businesses and network while enjoying a beautiful summer evening full of celebration. We’ll have a brief program highlighting some of our successes over the past year and introducing our new board members. We’ll also have delicious food and beverage as well as fun games (did someone say corn hole?) and an interactive game to advise BBPDX on our next steps as an organization.

The event takes place Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Oregon Square Park, NE Holladay and NE 8th, starting at 5:30PM. Tickets are free for existing BBPDX members until the end of the day today. Tickets for the general public are $55.

For more information or to RSVP, visit BBPDX’s 3rd Annual Summer Social.

[Full disclosure: I have been an advisor for BBPDX (and its predecessor PICOC) since its founding.]

