Thinking about doing some online shopping this weekend? Maybe consider being more conscious about your purchases

These days, shopping is incredibly easy. Almost too easy. Search, research, click, and suddenly you have a thing. It’s almost like you don’t have to even think about it. Beep boop boop spend. But what if keeping track of your values and purchasing products from companies that share those values was as easy as ecommerce? It can be. With Portland startup Trestle.

Their first offering is a Google Chrome browser extension that helps you track and understand the guiding values of companies as you’re shopping. No added effort. Just add the extension and shop. Easy peasy.

Trestle tools show you instantly how companies operate and give you a compatibility score based on the values that you care about most, so you can make the best decision about which companies to support with your dollars.

Interested in offerings for different browsers? *cough* Firefox *cough* Well, feel free to chime in on the myTrestle button Product Hunt discussion.

For more information or to download the browser extension, visit Trestle.

[Full disclosure: Trestle is a PIE alum. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE. And in case you haven’t heard, PIE applications are currently open. You should consider applying.]

