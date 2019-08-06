Four looming application deadlines for your startup: Bend Venture Conference, PIE, SXSW Pitch, and TechCrunch Disrupt SF

It’s not like you’re actively trying to procrastinate. It’s just that you’re a founder. And you’ve got a million things to do. And a bunch of fires burning. So I’m not asking you to do anything at the moment. But I did want to remind you of four rapidly approaching deadlines for programs that could be beneficial for your startup.

In order of due dates…

Thursday, August 15, 2019: Bend Venture Conference

Last year, 600 attendees, 50 prominent investors, and over 70 companies joined us for a celebration of entrepreneurship and innovation. Investments, awards, and prizes of approximately $2.35 million were given to multiple winners at the 2018 conference.

“In 2018, we received a record number of company applications as far south as Arizona and as far east as New York. All three competition categories are open to companies located anywhere in the U.S.,” said Brian Vierra, EDCO’s Venture Catalyst. “This year, we will continue that expansion, bringing more promising companies to Central Oregon to compete for the big checks.”

Application fee: $125

To apply, visit Bend Venture Conference.

August 18, 2019: PIE and PIE Shop

At PIE, we’ve spent years mentoring, nurturing, and supporting early stage startups — and the people who build them — in Portland, Oregon. It’s all been part of our mission to “build better founders.” A pursuit based on intensive mentorship and peer support that helps you gain a solid understanding of how to really build a business — separating the prevailing myths from the actual reality of being a founder. If that sounds like something that could help your business, we’d love to hear from you.

Application fee: None. It’s free. As in free.

To apply, visit PIE.

September 6, 2019: SXSW Pitch

The SXSW Interactive Festival hosts a variety of special events, competitions and award ceremonies as well as compelling evening networking experiences, all of which complement the many opportunities for discovery, learning and enhanced creativity provided by the SXSW Conference. SXSW Pitch showcases innovative new technology to a panel of industry experts, high-profile media professionals, venture capital investors, and angel investors.

Application fee: $100

To apply, visit SXSW Pitch.

Disrupt is where the startup world gathers to see the present and the future of tech in one place. Be inspired by the insights of today’s leaders and tomorrow’s best startups, learn from industry analysts sharing their business expertise, witness the latest innovations and up-and-coming founders, and make the right connections easily to propel your business forward. Startup Alley is the heart of Disrupt SF where over 1,000 pre-series A startups and sponsors across all verticals will be showcasing their latest tech products, platforms and services.

Pricing: $1995 for three founder tickets and one day exhibiting

To purchase, visit Techcrunch Disrupt SF.

[Full disclosure: I have been an advisor for the SXSW Pitch program for years. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

