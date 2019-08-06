REMINDER: Portland Seed Fund “Pitch for a Beer” is tonight

Sorry, this one kinda snuck up on me. Portland Seed Fund regularly takes the opportunity to invite a bunch of startups to come hang out and practice their pitches to the PSF partners. This time, it’s taking place at the Portland State Business Accelerator.

PSF’s semi-annual public pitch event at the Portland State University Business Accelerator. How it works: No sign-up required. Just show up – first 15 entrepreneurs get 5-min power sessions with PSF managers Jim Huston, Angela Jackson and Jenn Lynch. PSF alumni founders, investors and mentors are also available to give you instant feedback and concrete next steps. Use this as a way to hone your Bend Venture Conference application and pitch (due Aug. 15). Everyone gets pizza (and a beer!)

The event starts at 4:00PM, tonight, August 6, 2019. Again, no need to RSVP. Just show up.

