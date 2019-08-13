Looking for a new perspective on Pacific Northwest tech? Get The DL

As you’ve likely seen, I’ve been covering this Portland technology and startup community beat for a dozen years. GeekWire has been covering the Pacific Northwest technology scene for equally long. Malia Spencer has been focused on the broader Portland startup community for more than five years. So it’s great to get a new voice on the scene. Meet Daniel Li, who writes The DL.

This is a weekly newsletter about tech, startups, entrepreneurship, and investing in the Pacific Northwest. I’m writing this to share what I’m seeing as a Seattle-based VC and to connect with other people who are interested in what’s going on in PNW tech. If you have thoughts, questions, comments, hit reply – I’d love to hear from you!👋

He’s only eight issues in, but I’m really appreciating his perspective so far. Can’t wait to see where this goes.

For more information or to subscribe, visit The DL.

