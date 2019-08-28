Want to invest in a Portland startup? Here’s your chance. And every little bit helps.

Rick Turoczy on August 28, 2019

Now, you likely know I’m not the biggest fan of pitch competitions. But every once in a while, an opportunity comes along for a Portland startup founder that involves a pitch competition. And it just makes sense. Like AllGo getting the opportunity to pitch at Lesbians Who Tech. There’s only one problem: It’s in New York. And that’s across the country.

But what if you could help make this amazing opportunity at reality? Well, get ready to be happy. You can. All it takes is kicking in a few bucks. And investing in this Portland startup.

If you feeled moved to do so, please donate to make this happen.

[Full disclosure: AllGo is a PIE alum. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

