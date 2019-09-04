Passing the torch: Portland Startup Week has a new lead organizer

A few years back, I started Portland Startup Week. And as the starter, I became its de facto lead organizer. Despite the fact that I wasn’t terribly good at it. And I kept doing it because I wanted Portland Startup Week to be a thing. Over time, a number folks have pitched in to help pull it together making it an incredible celebration of the Portland startup community with nearly 100 events, from free coworking to panels to hackathons.

And yet, I can’t help but feel I’ve been holding it back. I start things. I don’t really grow things. Or improve things. I’m the starter. The first one naive enough to say “yes” time and time again. And I recognize that. So after four years of leading the charge, a new lead organizer for the fifth year seemed like a good idea.

I’m happy to announce that Josh Carter, a longtime Portland Startup Week co-organizer and Manager of WeWork Labs Portland, will be taking over as lead organizer for Portland Startup Week 2020. And with it, he brings the power of the WeWork network, new ideas, new formats, and a desire to make Portland Startup Week bigger and better than it has ever been before.

And I think Portland deserves something bigger and better. Because you’ve earned it.

If you’re interested in getting more insights on the new and improved Portland Startup Week 2020, Josh will be holding a kickoff celebration at WeWork Custom House on Friday, October 4, 2019, starting at 4:30PM.

Join your community in a new type of conference that builds momentum and opportunity around entrepreneurship, led by entrepreneurs and hosted in the entrepreneurial spaces you love. Startup Week is a reflection of your hard work and your community’s unique entrepreneurial identity. For this event we will celebrate the upcoming Portland Startup Week happening April 6-10, 2020 by kicking off and opening up submissions to the general public. We will have speakers, showcase some of the local startups, and you’ll get a chance to network with other founders in the community.

For more information or to RSVP, visit 2020 Portland Startup Week Kickoff Celebration.

