REMINDER: Civic Software Foundation (Hack Oregon) Demo Day is almost here

Interested in seeing some compelling applications of civic data? That’s exactly what’s in store for the Civic Software Foundation’s Demo Day, this Wednesday. A few tickets are still available. And there are still opportunities to volunteer.

CIVIC teams are working to debut a set of exciting new projects on these themes: elections, disaster, education, housing, transportation, and sandbox. Join us for a live demo, product launch, and annual celebration September 11th in Portland, Oregon, at Revolution Hall.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Civic Software Foundation Demo Day.

