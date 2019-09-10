In its third year, Built Festival spawns a much larger gathering at The Redd

You know how we love our weeks here in Portland. Sneaker Week. Design Week. Burger Week. Startup Week. Week week weekity week. Sometimes, these weeks try to pretend they’re not actually weeks by not putting “week” in their name. But don’t be fooled. They’re weeks. And if you’re into consumer products — like food, beverage, apparel, and beauty — well then have I got the week for you. Built Festival is back and bigger than ever.

Like previous years, Built Festival 2019 will feature — wait for it — a week’s worth of activities and events taking place October 4 through October 11. But let’s be honest. It will likely end up being a week+.

But unlike previous years, Built Oregon is stepping up its game and moving the main event to larger venue. This year, the mains stage will be at The Redd on Salmon Street.

A weeklong series of events designed to bring Oregon’s consumer product ecosystem together for conversation and community building. Now in its third year, Built Festival 2019 will feature a series of free consumer product industry events during the week (details and more to come over the next couple of weeks) and then a full day ticketed Main Event on Friday, October 11, 2019, at The Redd, where we bring together founders and industry leaders for a series of fireside conversations.

And the speaker line up for that event is fairly impressive, if I do say so myself. Which I can. Since I had absolutely nothing to do with it.

Brands like Brazi Bites, Dave’s Killer Bread, Dutch Bros, Salt & Straw, Schmidt’s Naturals… heck, even McMenamins will be making an appearance. But it’s not just founder stories. The event will also feature folks like Rukaiyah Adams of Meyer Memorial Trust and Shea Flaherty Betin of the Portland Mercado, who will be providing their unique — and authentic — perspectives on the challenges and opportunities ahead for Oregon.

In an emoji? 🔥

Events throughout the week are free. The main event is $125 per ticket. Scholarship options are available. (It has sold out the past two years, so please act fast.)

For more information or to RSVP, visit Built Festival 2019.

[Full disclosure: I am a cofounder of Built Oregon. But, like previous years, I have absolutely nothing to do with this. Other than a series of failed promises and unfulfilled to-do lists. This is all Mitch.]

