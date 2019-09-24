Portland is home to the inaugural Black Women in STEM 2.0 Summit

If you’re looking to hear more about the impact and potential of black women in science, technology, engineering, manufacturing, and math, then you’re going to want to be in Portland in October. When the Rose City is home to the inaugural Black Women in STEM 2.0 Summit.

The Black Women in STEM 2.0 Summit provides a space for women to turn their power into action. It’s an opportunity to level up in career, business and professional development, while listening to inspiring keynotes, rubbing elbows with other professionals, and then walking away with the tools you need to survive and thrive as a woman of color in STEM.

The event is organized by the nonprofit Black Women in STEM.

BWiSTEM is dedicated to supporting, promoting, and inspiring Black Women in STEM careers, as well as advocating for equitable and inclusive workplace environments that nurture diverse talent. BWiSTEM encourages the engagement of all women who want to share professional perspectives, gain cutting-edge industry information, enhance leadership and communication skills, participate in partner programs, and build meaningful networks with peers.

The event takes place October 10-12, 2019. Tickets are $199. Volunteer opportunities are available, as well.

For more information or RSVP, visit Black Women in STEM 2.0 Summit.

[Full disclosure: Silicon Florist is a community partner.]

