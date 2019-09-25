Goodbye, Goat Simulator. Hello, goose simulator.

Rick Turoczy on September 25, 2019

Maybe you’ve heard of Goat Simulator. Maybe you’ve even played it. Well, if it’s lost its luster for you, I think you need to get ready to be happy. Because I’ve got a new simulator for you. Only now, you’re a goose. And a horrible one, at that.

Untitled Goose Game the latest title published by Portland’s Panic. It’s currently available on Mac, PC, and Switch.

For more information, visit Untitled Goose Game.

