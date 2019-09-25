Upcoming startup accelerator events: Techstars at the beginning and Oregon Enterprise Blockchain Venture Studio at the end

I told you October is chock full of events… For startup founders, keeping track of all of the accelerator programs can be a challenge. So I wanted to make sure a couple of upcoming events were on your radar. One will help you decide on potential accelerators. Another will help you understand what participating in the culmination of an accelerator—affectionately referred to as “demo day”—is like.

At Techstars, we are on a mission to help entrepreneurs succeed. Over the past 10 years, we have helped over 1,900 companies grow and raise over $8 billion in funding, with a market cap of over $23 billion. Now we’re on a search for the next wave of companies to join our worldwide network! Come meet Techstars Managing Directors and program staff to learn more about our 45+ mentorship-driven accelerator programs around the world.

This event is free and open to the public. It will be held at CommonGrounds on October 2, 2019, starting at 5:30PM. For more information or to RSVP, visit Techstars Meet and Greet Portland.

Please join us for the OEBVS Demo Day Event – the culmination of our 12-week Studio. The event will be an opportunity to learn from industry experts and hear pitches from each of the six companies on how they are using blockchain technology to transform industries within the finance, health and education tech space.

The event is also free and open to the community. It will be held at Portland State University on October 8, 2019, starting at 12:00PM. For more information or to RSVP, please visit Oregon Enterprise Blockchain Venture Studio Demo Event.

