REMINDER: Your application to the Beaverton Startup Challenge is due

I know, I know. You had the best of intentions. You put it on your to-do list. You had a couple of calendar reminders. You even kind of started poking at the application itself. But you haven’t finished it yet. Well, you better hurry. The Beaverton Startup Challenge applications are due October 1, 2019.

The City of Beaverton, the West Side Startup Fund and OTBC worked together to create the Beaverton Startup Challenge. Each year we select five Startup Challenge companies who receive:

* A $25,000 convertible note investment

* Introductions to Legal, Accounting, HR and marketing services

* OTBC’s top-rated mentoring services

* OTBC entrepreneur workshops

… and more!

For more information or to complete your application, visit the Beaverton Startup Challenge.

