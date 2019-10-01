Helping parents approach challenging topics with A Kids Book About

In this day and age with the level of exposure and access to information, kids are often dealing with any number of topics far sooner than previous generations. And parents—who had a very different upbringing—are searching for ways to effectively support their kids. And that’s the opportunity that A Kids Book About is working to address. With books focused on kids that help parents discuss challenging topics.

Kids are ready. They really are. Kids are amazing creatures, with endless curiosity and incredible resilience. They need grownups to dive into complicated and uncomfortable topics earlier than you think.

The direct-to-consumer offering launched today. Initial titles include A Kids Book About…

Any parent wants their child to grow up with a firm understanding of the difficult questions they’ll face later in life. But parents don’t have an ingrained knowledge of how to tactfully bring up tough topics like racism, depression, or body image. A new book series out today might be able to help them.

Oregon Business: A New Kind of Kids Book

“I wanted to make the book to capture the conversations we were having just for my kids. I literally printed out just one copy,” says Memory. “But when I started showing the book to adults the response was remarkable. They said, ‘This book is really cool, can I get one?’ And then they would give me ideas for more. That’s when I knew I had something on my hands.”

The new company is called A Kids Book About and it’s a direct-to-consumer children’s book publishing brand. It’s designed to tackle tough subjects and help children and the adults in their lives have a conversation. “We want to make the most important books that kids ever read,” Memory said. “We focus on empowering, challenging and important topics for between 5- and 9-year-olds on all the messy, scary and touchy subjects that kids are really ready for.”

What would it look like to get real with kids about cancer? Or depression? Or failure? A group of Portland dads is trying to find out. Yesterday, they launched a line of children’s books that make big topics feel a little less daunting, and several of the authors are local celebs.

Spoken like a true Portland (accidental) entrepreneur. #pdx “This was never supposed to be a company. In fact, it was only ever meant to be one book, A Kids Book About Racism.” — @Jelanimemory https://t.co/7WqJO1vbk9 — Rick Turoczy (@turoczy) October 1, 2019

