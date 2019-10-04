It’s not really Portland Startup Week without your amazing event

If you know Portland, you know that the “P” in PDX stands for “procrastinate.” So I realize that planning ahead isn’t exactly in our DNA. But that’s what Portland Startup Week is going to ask you to do. Yes, it’s not until April 2020. But you should start thinking about what events you want to put together, right now.

Got an idea? Cool. Take a moment to propose it using this handy dandy Portland Startup Week form.

Speaking of not planning ahead… don’t forget that the kickoff party for Portland Startup Week 2020 is tonight at WeWork Custom House.

Really looking forward to see who’s awesome ideas come to fruition as events during what promises to be the largest Portland Startup Week, yet.

Get the best news Like what you just read? If you sign up for the Silicon Florist newsletter, you’ll get the most popular articles, events, and jobs, every week. And once a month, you’ll get a round-up of popular articles so that you don’t miss one little bit of what’s happening in the Portland startup community. Processing… w00t! You're on the list. Oopie! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.

Like this: Like Loading...