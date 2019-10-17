REMINDER: Yes you can attend ¡Si Se Puede! at Airbnb Portland

Again, my apologies for the relative radio silence over the past couple of weeks. It’s not you. It’s me. And all of these awesome folks who have an interest in joining PIE. We’re in the thick of the interview process and it’s happily taking a ton of my time and energy. But that doesn’t mean that I can’t take a few seconds to remind you about awesome things happen in our community. Like ¡Si Se Puede! this Thursday.

Join us at Airbnb for an evening celebrating Latinx Heritage month! We will have a panel discussion with local Latinx leaders, who will share their experiences navigating the workplace, the roads they traveled to get there, and how they broke through biases with a “¡Sí Se Puede!” mindset. There will be food, drinks and the opportunity to ask questions, meet new friends, connect with other talented Latinx, and learn more about how we can strengthen our Latinx community.

The event takes place at Airbnb’s Portland office on Thursday, October 17, 2019, starting at 6:00PM. It is free to attend.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Juntos@Airbnb presents “¡Sí Se Puede!”, a Latinx Heritage Month celebration.

