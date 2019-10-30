Portland startup Streem recognized by Frost & Sullivan, OEN

If things come in threes, then there may be more good news in the future for Portland startup Streem. Because two awards in rapid succession are helping propel the company into more and more conversations.

Streem, the Oregon-based mobile customer service technology provider based on remote assistance and AI, has been selected by Frost & Sullivan for their prestigious 2019 Best Practices Award. Frost & Sullivan is a 50 year old consultancy headquartered in Silicon Valley, with offices in forty countries around the world. Their services fall into the following three broad categories: market research, including industry analysis; business consulting; and events, including seminars, workshops, and conferences. The company issues industry awards based on research using their proprietary methodology.

And last night, they were awarded the “Development Stage” award at last night’s OEN Awards.

We had an incredible night at the @oenorg awards where we won the “Development Stage” company of the year award!! #oenawards #oen #pdx pic.twitter.com/tALjIIfckL — Streem (@streem_pro) October 30, 2019

For more, visit Streem.

Get the best news Like what you just read? If you sign up for the Silicon Florist newsletter, you’ll get the most popular articles, events, and jobs, every week. And once a month, you’ll get a round-up of popular articles so that you don’t miss one little bit of what’s happening in the Portland startup community. Processing… w00t! You're on the list. Oopie! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.

Like this: Like Loading...