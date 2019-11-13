Looking for something awesomely startuppy to do this weekend? How much time have you got?

This is one of the last weekends before the holiday craziness begins. Good craziness. But craziness nonetheless. So why not take these last few waning moments to spend time with the Portland startup community? We’ll all be better for it. And there are a couple of great options to do so, this weekend.

But I don’t have much time…

Do you have time Saturday afternoon? Because if so, then I highly recommend the Supermaker “Grow your own way” event.

The inaugural seminar will feature an afternoon of panel discussions including founders and CEOs of brands from NYC to PDX, and experiential creative activities led by local artists. Themes will focus on 1) channeling your center—your core, intuitive energy as an entrepreneur and creative—and 2) learning to rise above adversity so you can achieve success on your own terms and build impactful brands.

The event will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019, starting at 2PM and running until PM. Tickets start at $40.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Supermaker.

I’ve got time to roll up my sleeves

Well, you’re in luck, my friend. Because this weekend is Portland Startup Weekend Latino, a 54 hour sprint to build a startup.

You’ll pitch your own idea or listen to others, then vote on the most interesting ideas and form teams with diverse skill sets. You can come with friends, but you’ll get the full experience if you participate in separate teams. Remember, it’s all about the team. Your idea should be something you have not previously worked on. The idea you pitch and the problem you set out to solve can span social, educational, financial, environmental, or other issues. Over the course of the weekend you’ll be challenged to create a prototype of your MVP, or minimum viable product, that fits the needs of your target customer. You’ll get feedback, iterate, and likely pivot your approach entirely!

Getting to work on an awesome startup idea with a bunch of other folks? Amazing. Getting fed a bunch of food and caffeine? AWESOME. Getting all of that for free? Priceless. Literally.

That’s right. Portland Startup Weekend Latino is completely free.

So join a bunch of other startup folks on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 6:30PM and keep sprinting until they reach the end, Sunday, November 17, 2019, at 9:00PM. The event will be hosted at the Portland State Business Accelerator.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Portland Startup Weekend Latino – Latinx in Tech Edition.

Get the best news Like what you just read? If you sign up for the Silicon Florist newsletter, you’ll get the most popular articles, events, and jobs, every week. And once a month, you’ll get a round-up of popular articles so that you don’t miss one little bit of what’s happening in the Portland startup community. Processing… w00t! You're on the list. Oopie! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.

Like this: Like Loading...