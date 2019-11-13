You’ve procrastinated long enough. SXSW Pitch 2020 applications are due November 15, 2019.

I know. You had the best intentions. You were going to get it done the weekend before last. But then that server crashed. Or there was the family thing. Or whatever. It happens. But now, the deadline is rapidly approaching. So please take a few moments to complete your application for SXSW Pitch 2020.

What’s SXSW Pitch, you ask?

At the 12th annual SXSW Pitch, a live audience and a panel of expert judges will discover advancements in various sectors of emerging technology. 50 interactive technology companies in 10 different categories will dazzle a live audience with their company pitch and Q&A with our panel of judges. Join us for product demonstrations from the most ambitious talents in the world with the creative new ideas to change it. Pitch your start up at SXSW 2020 – apply now through the deadline of November 15, 2019.

And while it’s admittedly not an investment competition, it is a chance to appear on stage at one of the largest gatherings of startup types in the world. And has the potential to be a launchpad for future successes.

How do I know? Well, 75% of past finalists have received funding to the tune of $6.6 billion or so. Not only that but 16% of the past companies have been acquired.

No promises. But I know you’re working on something pretty cool. So you should apply. Seriously.

For more information, visit SXSW Pitch 2020. And please finish your application.

[Full disclosure: I have been an advisor to SXSW Pitch for years.]

