What is the current state of the startup world? Early stage venture capital firm First Round shares findings

While I spend the vast majority of my time heads down focused inwardly on the Portland startup community, I do realize that, from time to time, it makes sense to pick my head up and see what’s going on elsewhere. That’s why I was happy to see the First Round State of Startups 2019 making the, ahem, rounds.

The startup world has undergone seismic shifts since we first launched our survey — from the ebb and flow of market trends to important and evolving conversations around topics such as diversity and inclusion, sexual harassment, company culture and the role of tech in society.… Our hope is that this mix of mainstay questions, fresh inquiries and added perspectives presents an even sharper understanding of what company builders think, feel, fear and value as we head into 2020.

To read the entire report, visit First Round State of Startups 2019.

