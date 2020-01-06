Time flies: WeWork Labs celebrates its first anniversary

It seems like just yesterday that we were hearing about a new accelerator in town, WeWork Labs. Hard to believe that it’s already been a year. But even in that short amount of time the program has already impacted more than 60 founders. That alone is a reason to celebrate. And so they’re doing just that.

In January of 2019, WeWork launched a program in Portland called WeWork Labs meant to help early stage companies grow through a global platform meant to connect founders with resources, mentors, investors within a community focused space. Since then, the program has helped over 60 founders learn more about how to grow and scale their business.

The event will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 3:00PM. It will be hosted at WeWork Custom House on the Northwest Park Blocks. It is free to attend.

For more information or to RSVP, please visit Portland WeWork Labs – One Year Anniversary Party/Showcase.

Get the best news Like what you just read? If you sign up for the Silicon Florist newsletter, you’ll get the most popular articles, events, and jobs, every week. And once a month, you’ll get a round-up of popular articles so that you don’t miss one little bit of what’s happening in the Portland startup community. Processing… w00t! You're on the list. Oopie! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.

Like this: Like Loading...