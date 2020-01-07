Doing more with data: Marshall Kirkpatrick chats with Dylan Boyd

It’s always nice to see Portland folks creating content together. But it’s even better when that content is presented on a larger platform. That’s why I was really happy to hear that Dylan Boyd of R/GA Ventures was going to chat with Marshall Kirkpatrick as part of The Sprinklr Coffee Club.

In the future many more of us will be ingesting data & using it to generate new sources of value, as an ever-larger part of our work. Know who's really good at that already? @dtboyd. Join us Thursday to talk enterprise transformation, startups, internet. https://t.co/xrcgx2Y7we — Marshall Kirkpatrick (@marshallk) January 8, 2020

Join Marshall and Dylan on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 1:00PM Pacific Time from the comfort of your Web browser for what promises to be an interesting conversation. Or catch it later. Either way.

Get the best news Like what you just read? If you sign up for the Silicon Florist newsletter, you’ll get the most popular articles, events, and jobs, every week. And once a month, you’ll get a round-up of popular articles so that you don’t miss one little bit of what’s happening in the Portland startup community. Processing… w00t! You're on the list. Oopie! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.

Like this: Like Loading...