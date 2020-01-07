Doing more with data: Marshall Kirkpatrick chats with Dylan Boyd

Rick Turoczy on January 7, 2020

It’s always nice to see Portland folks creating content together. But it’s even better when that content is presented on a larger platform. That’s why I was really happy to hear that Dylan Boyd of R/GA Ventures was going to chat with Marshall Kirkpatrick as part of The Sprinklr Coffee Club.

Join Marshall and Dylan on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 1:00PM Pacific Time from the comfort of your Web browser for what promises to be an interesting conversation. Or catch it later. Either way.

Published by Rick Turoczy

More than mildly obsessed with the Portland startup community. Founder and editor at Silicon Florist. Cofounder and general manager at PIE. Follow me on Twitter: @turoczy

