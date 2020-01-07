Doing more with data: Marshall Kirkpatrick chats with Dylan Boyd

It’s always nice to see Portland folks creating content together. But it’s even better when that content is presented on a larger platform. That’s why I was really happy to hear that Dylan Boyd of R/GA Ventures was going to chat with Marshall Kirkpatrick as part of The Sprinklr Coffee Club.
Join Marshall and Dylan on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 1:00PM Pacific Time from the comfort of your Web browser for what promises to be an interesting conversation. Or catch it later. Either way.
