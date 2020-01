In its latest collection, Supermaker focuses on mental and behavioral health for founders, remote workers, and freelancers.

Attn: @Supermaker just kicked off our #mentalhealth collection. All month, we’ll be exploring our inner worlds through the lenses of boundaries, workaholism, and anxiety—in both our personal lives, and in business. 💆



Remember: it’s ok to not be ok. 1/3 https://t.co/DLmZbERu5r — Chris Cantino (@chriscantino) January 7, 2020

Have something to contribute? They’d love to hear from you.

✍️ Are you a writer, founder, or creative hoping to get involved with @Supermaker’s Mental Health collection? Idea for a story? DM or write us at submissions@supermaker.com. cc: @WritersofColor https://t.co/DLmZbERu5r — Chris Cantino (@chriscantino) January 7, 2020

