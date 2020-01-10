Struggling to get your startup idea off the ground? PSU Kickstart Weekend could help

Sometimes, the hardest part about starting something is, well, actually starting. That’s why I’ve always loved the Startup Weekend format of getting something off the ground. Right out of the box, you get a team, mentorship, collaboration, and a swift kick to actually start doing that thing you want to be doing. And the PSU Kickstart Weekend is a shorter version of that same sort of programming and support.

During two evenings and one day, you will work with teams, mentors from the Portland Startup community, PSU faculty, and staff to experience innovation in action and grow and sharpen your entrepreneurial skills. This is when we move from ideas to action. As a participant, you will form teams, develop potential solutions and present your ideas for a chance to prizes to take your idea to take your idea further. You’ll meet with startup and industry leaders to validate ideas, get some coaching and then to iterate your idea based on market research.

Sound interesting? The event starts the evening of January 31, 2020. It is free to attend. Food and beverage will also be provided.

For more information or to RSVP, visit PSU Kickstart Weekend.

Get the best news Like what you just read? If you sign up for the Silicon Florist newsletter, you’ll get the most popular articles, events, and jobs, every week. And once a month, you’ll get a round-up of popular articles so that you don’t miss one little bit of what’s happening in the Portland startup community. Processing… w00t! You're on the list. Oopie! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.

Like this: Like Loading...