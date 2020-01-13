REMINDER: Coffee w/ Co-Founders is Tuesday

It’s time for the first Coffee w/ Co-Founders of the year, this Tuesday. And this one is coming starting off the new year with a notable speaker, Jaime Schmidt of Schmidt’s Naturals.

Jaime Schmidt started her body care product business in 2010 primarily as a hobby. But it didn’t take long for this ‘maker’ to grow her business from hobby to enterprise. After catching on at local farmers’ markets and co-ops, her natural deodorants earned coveted shelf space at national retailers, and before long, Schmidt was being courted by global companies looking to capitalize on the trends in natural body care that she helped define. Today, Schmidt’s Naturals is a subsidiary of Unilever.

The event will be held Tuesday, January 14, 2020, starting at 10:00AM. It is hosted at WeWork Custom House. The event is free to attend.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Coffee w/ Co-Founders with Jaime Schmidt.

Get the best news Like what you just read? If you sign up for the Silicon Florist newsletter, you’ll get the most popular articles, events, and jobs, every week. And once a month, you’ll get a round-up of popular articles so that you don’t miss one little bit of what’s happening in the Portland startup community. Processing… w00t! You're on the list. Oopie! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.

Like this: Like Loading...