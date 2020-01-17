Founder and CEO of Gumroad now calls Portland home

Rick Turoczy on January 17, 2020

While we have any number of inspiring folks here in Portland, we could always use a few more. And that’s why I try to keep tabs on who’s relocating to the Rose City. One of the most recent transplants I’ve been following is Sahil Lavingia, founder and CEO of Gumroad, who now calls the Portland startup community home.

Why the interest? Well, not only does the focus of his company resonate with the creative Portland ethos, both his voice and approach do, as well. From open board meetings to openly sharing his personal journey as a founder, it will be interesting to have a voice like Sahil’s joining the many interesting and intriguing voices already here.

As his tweet offers, please take a moment to welcome, Sahil. Looking forward to having him as part of the community.

