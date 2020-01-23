Impressive local startup impact from WeWork Labs Portland in a matter of months

As we continue to grapple with our modern day existence in a world that is always bigger better faster. One that regularly promotes hundreds of millions of dollars going toward venture startups and highlights millions of users joining the platform du jour. It’s sometimes easy to lose track of real and tangible incremental local impact. Which is why I wanted to take a moment to highlight the progress that WeWork Labs has made in our community over the past year.

And perhaps, more importantly, to highlight how any number of companies have the opportunity to have a similar impact within the Portland startup community. The momentum is there. All it takes is folks dedicating the money and resources to supporting what’s happening. #justsayin

