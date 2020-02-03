REMINDER: Lunch and Learn with Portland startup Koan

Just a quick reminder that Portland startup Koan will be hosting a lunch and learn on Tuesday with the goal of chatting about Objectives and Key Results (OKRs). So if you’re interested in OKRs or just curious about the format, you should plan to attend.

Join us for a special event to learn about OKRs (Objectives and Key Results), a collaborative goal-setting tool used by teams and individuals to set challenging, ambitious goals with measurable results. Learn what OKRs are, how they fit into your organization, and the best ways to implement them across your teams. Also, hear from Lisa Hovey, Chief of Staff at Vacasa on how the company implemented OKRs throughout their organization.

The event will be held at Koan’s office at 510 SW 3rd Ave, Suite 400, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, starting at 11:00AM. There is no cost to attend.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Koan OKRs Lunch & Learn.

