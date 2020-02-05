Then there were four: Portland startup Caravel selected for Techstars Seattle

Last week, we heard that three Portland startups had been selected for Techstars programs. This week, we heard that a fourth Portland startup, Caravel, had been picked to participate in a third program, Techstars Seattle.

Techstars Seattle, the third version of Techstars after Boulder and Boston, has graduated 110 companies since 2010. Alumni of the accelerator — companies such as Remitly, Outreach, Skilljar, Bizible, Leanplum and Zipline — have collectively raised nearly $1.2 billion in investment capital. Techstars Seattle is part of a larger Techstars network that includes 50 programs across the globe and also features a Techstars venture capital fund and a startup studio model.

For more information on this class, see the GeekWire coverage.

And I’ll be planning to head up there for Techstars Demo Day if you’re interested in joining along.

[Full disclosure: Caravel is also part of the current PIE class. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

Get the best news Like what you just read? If you sign up for the Silicon Florist newsletter, you’ll get the most popular articles, events, and jobs, every week. And once a month, you’ll get a round-up of popular articles so that you don’t miss one little bit of what’s happening in the Portland startup community. Processing… w00t! You're on the list. Oopie! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.

Like this: Like Loading...