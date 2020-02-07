Meet some new Portland startups: PIE Demo Day 2020 is roughly six weeks away

Six weeks. In the world of startups, that might as well be an eternity. But, in reality, it will be here sooner than you think. And so, in many ways, PIE Demo Day 2020 is practically here. So if you’re even remotely interested in seeing some of the newest startups in Portland, it’s probably best that you grab a ticket soon. Like right now.

We will be holding the next PIE Demo Day on Thursday, March 19, 2020. And we’ll be hosting it at our biggest venue yet, Revolution Hall in southeast Portland. As always, we’ll be livestreaming the event so folks around the world can take part.

Tickets to the event are free and open to the public. Thinking about tuning into the livestream from the comfort of your web browser? There’s an RSVP for that, as well.

PIE will provide childcare for folks if that makes it easier to attend. And if there winds up being a waiting list, they’re already working on overflow locations nearby.

For more information or to grab your ticket, visit PIE Demo Day 2020.

[Full disclosure: I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

