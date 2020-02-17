REMINDER: XXcelerate Fund XXcelerator applications are due today

If you’re a more than part-time founder who identifies as a woman, has a business that’s more than a year old and is generating at least $25,000 a year, and are registered in Oregon, then you have the opportunity to secure additional mentorship and support through the XXcelerate Fund XXcelerator program. But you have to get your application in today.

We believe it is imperative that more creative models of funding business growth exist. Therefore, XXcelerator’s model seeks to position women business owners for sustainable growth. We do that by removing barriers and helping entrepreneurs unlearn unhelpful socialization. Our values of Community, Accountability, Vulnerability, Just-in-time Guidance combine in our 3 month cohorts to try and provide you with the best personal and professional growth program tailored to your needs.

For more information or to submit your application, visit XXcelerate Fund XXcelerator.

