Missing the daily Black History Month tweets about Portland founders? Me too. Relive them.

I’ve really grown quite fond of this tradition that Stephen Green started. Where once a day, throughout the month of February, Stephen has taken the opportunity to highlight one black Portland business for Black History Month. And this year, it got even better. Because Built Oregon joined in. And because we got an extra day.
Worried that you missed someone…? Well that’s why there are recaps.
So let’s get to it, shall we? We shall.
BONUS
What’s that? You need more. Say no more. Built Oregon has a bunch of consumer products focused folks to highlight, as well.
And while I only captured the Twitter feed, Built was also sharing on Instagram.
What’s that? You want more daily stuff? Well, March is Women’s History Month. And Built Oregon is sharing amazing women founders on Twitter and Instagram, all month.
[Full disclosure: I am the cofounder of Built Oregon.]