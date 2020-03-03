Missing the daily Black History Month tweets about Portland founders? Me too. Relive them.

I’ve really grown quite fond of this tradition that Stephen Green started. Where once a day, throughout the month of February, Stephen has taken the opportunity to highlight one black Portland business for Black History Month. And this year, it got even better. Because Built Oregon joined in. And because we got an extra day.

Worried that you missed someone…? Well that’s why there are recaps.

So let’s get to it, shall we? We shall.

Tomorrow kicks off #BlackHistoryMonth going to be dropping knowledge on Oregon black history, highlighting black owned businesses & introducing you to some of their stories. #WeOutHere #BHM pic.twitter.com/fZ0ykm68p9 — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) January 31, 2020

Kicking off day 1 #BlackHistoryMonth of covering OR black businesses with Sunflower Dental. Dr. Gyapong-Porter and her team have been serving smiles in #PDX for almost a decade. Be sure to check out @BuiltOregon coverage as well. #BHM #SupportBlackBusiness https://t.co/dgiW9jAw2D — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 1, 2020

Rolling into day 2 of #bhm to tell you about one of the newest event spaces in NE #PDX. @LouizaPdx gorgeous space and is centrally located on Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. Check them out for your next event. #SupportBlackBusiness #BlackHistoryMonthhttps://t.co/Cde3OuGMtT — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 2, 2020

Day 3 of #BlackHistoryMonth. Check out Von's Moving & Hauling. They help people get stuff where it needs to go safely. As they say on their website "No job is too big, or too small."#SupportBlackBusiness #BHM #ShopBlack https://t.co/ScLf9I55X2 — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 3, 2020

Sharing day 5 of #BlackHistoryMonth where we cover Oregon based black businesses with @BuiltOregon. @Jelanimemory journey from NE #pdx to raising tens of millions of $ for his #tech startup all lead him to this moment of launching a publishing company focused on kids. @turoczy https://t.co/ULL035GsZ6 — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 5, 2020

Day 6 of #BlackHistoryMonth brings us Amber Starks founder of @ConsciousCoils. She fought for years to get the Natural Hair Act passed in the state of Oregon so that she could continue helping foster kids with their hair. #BHM #NaturalHair https://t.co/JiYvnaEnQP — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 11, 2020

Day 7 of #BlackHistoryMonth brings us to serial entrepreneur Len Allen and his wife Andrea who are all about making sure your swag is sustainable with their @EcoVibeApparel brand and now you get your home swag too with their new biz Ecovibe Home. #BHM #PDX https://t.co/mfK9uezcCe pic.twitter.com/Fl9l7FvEUw — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 11, 2020

Day 8 of #BlackHistoryMonth brings us to one of #PDX most talented creatives, Perez Westbrooks. You can find his work on t-shirts, sneakers & the side of buildings. He hit the PitchBlack stage this year in #PDX and he is doing big things. #BHM #BlackArt https://t.co/wz1lwieDN4 — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 11, 2020

Day 9 of #BlackHistoryMonth brings us one of the country's most talented voices @RedrayFrazier. His 2017 @TEDxPortland performance brought out all the goosebumps. Come see him at one of his regular sets at @albertarosepdx in NE #PDX. #BHM https://t.co/MaXzf4MshD — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 11, 2020

Day 10 #BlackHistoryMonth reminds us that black women are the most underestimated group in the US. Chris Poole-Jones & her sisters of the #PDX chapter of Delta Theta Sigma sorority turned an unwanted ex-gas station into one of the states greenest buildings https://t.co/QpviC2utKL — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 11, 2020

Day 11 of #BlackHistoryMonth takes us to Lane County where Bryan Harper is a former Duck & the 5th generation in his family to run the farm.

"most people ask, 'Who do you work for?

…I say, myself." Harper said, smiling. #BHM #SupportBlackBusinesshttps://t.co/bKQgAkZZf2 pic.twitter.com/t8JMtMaNWh — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 11, 2020

Day 12 of #BlackHistoryMonth brings us to the ever so talented @jeremy_okai. Some of his work is prominently featured currently at the @PortOfPortland airport. He is one of the long line of black artists who have called Oregon home over the last century. https://t.co/IaTkVvBxxy pic.twitter.com/EdiXIw5fSJ — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 12, 2020

Day 13 of #BlackHistoryMonth is for an iconic #PDX biz. Anyone who grew up here knows that a trip to Lloyd Center was not complete without visiting Joe Brown's Carmel Corn. Now with new leadership, the brand will continue to serve kids for years to come. https://t.co/120Kn9ZcRf — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 13, 2020

Day 14 of #BlackHistoryMonth is for my love of Oregon's oldest black-owned business Dean's Barber Shop & Beauty Salon. For over 65 years, three generations of the family have served customers in NE #PDX. I guarantee if you meet the owner Kaye you will love them as well. #BHM pic.twitter.com/mzHlbFQQzh — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 14, 2020

Day 15 of #BlackHistoryMonth is all about creativity. @stuckonaneyelnd is an amazing illustrator who built @iltopia to tell more stories featuring black characters. Along the way he decided to pick up some #tech chops & built his own #AR app recently. #bhm #BlackInTech pic.twitter.com/67oA0GYCdN — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 15, 2020

Day 16 of #BlackHistoryMonth is for @themayoress, founder of @pregamemag. Her crew of coaches help founders around the US take their biz to the next level. See her dropping gems on her @DigitalTrends show or try a 1:1 coaching session to get your biz right https://t.co/iKev0OKYrd pic.twitter.com/VzbMAWmym7 — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 16, 2020

Day 17 of #BlackHistoryMonth Oregon's oldest African American church, Mt. Olivet Baptist Church. Their original location was in The Pearl (1907) before the KKK (you read that right) donated lumber to help them locate to the "right" side of town in 1921. https://t.co/CZYLS74Cfo — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 18, 2020

Day 18 of #BlackHistoryMonth brings us to @HeartandHustle_. After a career in pro football Rashad turned his talents into a telling humanizing stories. His team of ex-athletes produce video/photography for brands like @KingJames @Nike @NBA & @NFL. #BHMhttps://t.co/VNGB3QRhNz — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 18, 2020

Day 19 of #BlackHistoryMonth is for @storiesbimma after a decade working in the sportswear industry he realized the need to highlight diverse folks and the incredible careers they've been able to claim. His podcast tells their stories of grind & triumph. https://t.co/HY48tc2oJ6 pic.twitter.com/cCn24WchJh — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 19, 2020

Day 20 #BlackHistoryMonth is for Cornell AND Harvard grad Anyeley Hallova. Her #PDX RE firm Project^ works on some of the greenest projects on the West coast. Their relationship based approach is changing the way communities interact with developers. #BHMhttps://t.co/HnjZQlan4T pic.twitter.com/oh6b0cvYrU — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 20, 2020

Day 21 of #BlackHistoryMonth brings us to community-focused hiphop artist & entrepreneur @MicCapesRaps. His 2019 album "Cold Blooded Vol One" gave us the unofficial theme song of #PitchBlack "Paid In Full" featuring @TheDraeSlapz Check it out. #BHM https://t.co/ycD4BqoLHf pic.twitter.com/INR8SLaYMs — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 21, 2020

Day 22 of #BlackHistoryMonth is for the "Queen Of Alberta" aka Roslyn Hill. She is a #PDX native (Vanport) & started buying & rehabbing properties on NE Alberta St in the early 90s. She still owns over a dozen properties in N/NE Portland today. #BHMhttps://t.co/WvZFdsgxDV pic.twitter.com/cD6r5KDkGW — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 22, 2020

Day 23 of #BlackHistoryMonth brings us to Alexandros Eyewear. Started and run out of #PDX their glasses are made in Greece by hand. Check out their story in the link below. #BHM #SupportBlackBusinesshttps://t.co/xIsWzDPaDk — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 24, 2020

Day 24 of #BlackHistoryMonth is for Philly native @woollybeanie. His #PDX firm @THECOLLABPDX helps biz create content, manage social media & tap into new customer segments. Their work is as dope as the sneakers they wear while doing it. #BHM pic.twitter.com/61PcEA2SiA — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 24, 2020

Day 25 of #BlackHistoryMonth brings us to the home of cocktails such as the "Call Tyrone" & the "Miss Parker." @AmalfisPDX Italian cuisine is spot on and the vibe is great. This is all thanks to 3rd generation owner Kiauna Floyd. #BHM https://t.co/QTo7dpL9k4 pic.twitter.com/tId2KTDzz7 — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 25, 2020

Day 26 of #BlackHistoryMonth has us ask the question "How do you combine passion with your employment?" This question lead to the creation of Kenyatta Trice's firm, Trice Occupational Consulting Solutions. She helps folks plan for their next career. #BHMhttps://t.co/teBoMXmgJm pic.twitter.com/kf4LzHzCgA — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 26, 2020

Day 27 of #BlackHistoryMonth brings us to the ever talented Abibat Durosimi, founder of @TabibaStyles. Known around #PDX for her amazing art + fashion event "Bloom Runway" with the 2020 version right around the corner during @DesignWeekPDX. #BHM https://t.co/amjnJFOb7M pic.twitter.com/1Ihv3LQtPR — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 27, 2020

Day 28 of #BlackHistoryMonth takes us to #PitchBlack winner, Damola Omotosho, who is a software engineer for @Microsoft but also runs @SwyftStudios where he makes apps. His most recent app is @triviablack where you can challenge friends on topics of black history & culture. #BHM pic.twitter.com/TtWJJUzxer — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 28, 2020

Day 29 and final one of #BlackHistoryMonth is for @bynum4thewin state representative, @FAMU_1887 alum (Go Rattlers) AND owner/operator of 4 restaurants in the #PDX region. She is building community, business and a legacy. @OregonGovBrown pic.twitter.com/Us4k0ItKht — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 29, 2020

BONUS

What’s that? You need more. Say no more. Built Oregon has a bunch of consumer products focused folks to highlight, as well.

Day 1 #BlackHistoryMonth – Paula Hayes, Founder & CEO of @huenoir Cosmetics. Paula founded & has built the company around a mission to change the face of beauty by putting multicultural women at the center of the modern beauty movement. #startup #BHM pic.twitter.com/OP4FBKUfA3 — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) February 1, 2020

Day 2 – #BlackHistoryMonth – Elsy Dinvil, Founder of Creole Me Up. Raised in Jérémie, Haiti, she specializes in producing organic, allergen-free, healthy Haitian food products, catering services & teaching Haitian cuisine around PDX + she's a published author #PDX #startup #BHM pic.twitter.com/Djv1bPnpLM — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) February 2, 2020

Day 3 #BlackHistoryMonth – Chaunci King, Founder of Royalty Spirits. King became the 1st Black woman to operate a vodka company on the West Coast when she launched Royalty Spirits in 2014. Chaunci/Royalty are now launching CBD mixers as well @miruvodka @rexwhiskey #startup #BHM pic.twitter.com/dN0TAKEp7K — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) February 3, 2020

Day 4 #BlackHistoryMonth – Andrea Wade, Founder of the @HSyrups . After a career working in a large school district, Andrea launched Honeybee Lemonade Syrups, which are all-natural syrups, free from preservatives and added sugars & seriously taste uh-mazing. #startup #BHM pic.twitter.com/RA9nqpKUMy — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) February 4, 2020

Day 5 #BlackHistoryMonth – @jelanimemory, CEO/Cofounder of @akidsbookabout a publishing company that makes kids books that matter, because kids are ready. *Jelani is giving all 3 of their books by black authors to one of the people who retweet this post #BHM cc @PDXStephenG pic.twitter.com/VWsQrmPU78 — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) February 5, 2020

Day 6 #BlackHistoryMonth – Okon Udosenata, Roaster/Owner of Equiano Coffee in Eugene. Equiano Coffee specializes in sourcing small-farm, single-varietal coffees & Okon has built relationships with specialty coffee producers in Columbia, Brazil, Vietnam, & the Congo *DRC) #BHM pic.twitter.com/hI6Owv32xx — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) February 6, 2020

Day 7 – #BlackHistoryMonth Mathilde Aurélien Wilson, Founder https://t.co/w41XpXMwI4 in 2016 she launched the cart Jouk Li Jou at @PortlandMercado to connect folks to French Caribbean cuisine, & led her to make her tasty tropical brew (Roselle/Ginger). It's so good. #PDX #BHM pic.twitter.com/dHwZsOctk4 — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) February 7, 2020

Day 8 – #BlackHistoryMonth – Geno Hill, Founder of Geno’s NW Underground Chili Powder. His unique chili powder blends found their way from his backyard to people's plates all over Portland. Follow https://t.co/OvjRJ1zfkX to see where Geno & his great spices will be next #BHM pic.twitter.com/4LDUM12fxC — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) February 8, 2020

Day 9 – #BlackHistoryMonth Chad Brown, Founder of @SR_RunsDeep – Inspired by a mix of art, design, fashion, humanity and fly fishing, Soul River is an outdoor lifestyle brand where urban meets outdoors. Chad also founded the incredible NPO @TheSoulRiver #BHM pic.twitter.com/XlDZPF4T0b — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) February 9, 2020

Day 10 – #BlackHistoryMonth Risa Regory, Founder of Amaree & Reese Jewelry. With a unique design aesthetic and vision, Risa creates beautiful one of a kind pieces. You can find her jewelry at various shops around PDX, and also at https://t.co/wHDNBJ7nSS

#BHM pic.twitter.com/7VNdOzemce — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) February 10, 2020

Day 11 – #BlackHistoryMonth – Ian Williams, Founder of @DeadstockPDX . He's created & grown a sneaker themed coffee shop in Old Town #PDX where the coffee is dope, conversations are nonstop, the customers are family, and a bit of community comes with every drip of coffee

#BHM pic.twitter.com/kcd5KuYEeZ — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) February 11, 2020

Day 12 – #BlackHistoryMonth – Lee Hedgmon, Founder of @thebarreledbee – The hand crafted small batch, barrel-aged honey is amazing. Lee is also the co-founder of the @shebrewpdx Festival, which features events that highlight female identified brewers & raises funds for @HRC #BHM pic.twitter.com/C4G3srSLU0 — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) February 12, 2020

Day 13 – #BlackHistoryMonth Kayin Talton Davis- Owner/Designer @soapboxtheory Starting as an outlet while earning her mechanical engineering degree is now a full-time venture that sells cards,tote bags,T-shirts, etc adorned with illustrations of Black community & culture. #BHM pic.twitter.com/hFRKUxy637 — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) February 13, 2020

Day 14 – #BlackHistoryMonth Brings us to Oregon's first black winemaker, Bertony Faustin of @AbbeyCreekWine . Abbey Creek processes, bottles and sells their wine direct via their North Plains winery (where hip hop, family & smiles welcome you) & soon at their PDX location #BHM pic.twitter.com/42GkZygIWG — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) February 14, 2020

Day 15 – #BlackHistoryMonth Mildred Winters, Founder of Mildred's Sweet Treats. She started cooking when she was 18 in Kosciusko, Mississippi and now delivers Southern deliciousness (desserts and baked goods) to cafes, restaurants, and catering events throughout #PDX #BHM pic.twitter.com/q7LQ7pCYwz — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) February 15, 2020

Day 15 – #BlackHistoryMonth David Jenkins, Founder of @marieernst_llc He founded the company around a passionate spirit and simple objective: to offer all-natural body care and sleep wellness while embracing a socially conscious business model. #PDX #BHM pic.twitter.com/ha5U2pDupE — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) February 16, 2020

Day 17 – #BlackHistoryMonth Ben Berry, CEO of Airship Technologies, which designs and manufactures clean-tech/long flight endurance drones that can stay in flight for up to 5 days because of their unique ability to use solar power. PDX #BHM pic.twitter.com/3nGyF97zGA — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) February 17, 2020

Day 18 – #BlackHistoryMonth Tory Campbell, Founder/Steward of @feltonandmary (& the entire Campbell family). Tory created a line of artisan sauces/rubs based off of the ones his grandparents, Felton & Mary Campbell, served at their former SE PDX restaurant. #familybusiness #BHM pic.twitter.com/b74ttZVpw5 — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) February 18, 2020

Day 19 – #BlackHistoryMonth – D'Wayne Edwards, Founder of @Pensole_Academy Pensole has impacted/changed the entire apparel & footwear industry by giving talented young design students, regardless of socioeconomic background,an opportunity to learn from the industry’s best #BHM pic.twitter.com/oy76Csbc40 — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) February 19, 2020

Day 20- #BlackHistoryMonth Biba Nzibra, artist and owner of Biba’s Gift, an African inspired doll making business. Her art pays homage to women, especially generations of African women in her family she grew up watching wrapped in garments woven of the colors of the earth #BHM pic.twitter.com/2aAL2ZPmiD — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) February 20, 2020

Day 21 – #BlackHistoryMonth Kamelah (Mimi) Adams, Founder of Mimi’s Fresh Tees. Her passion for social justice and artistic design led her to create a line of shirts that, when worn, make sure others know who they are, and where they stand, without uttering a word. #BHM pic.twitter.com/scmMsVhh5R — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) February 21, 2020

Day 22 – #BlackHistoryMonth Inger McDowell-Hartye, Founder of @withlovefrompdx . With Love allowed Inger to combine her passion for community and locally-made goods to grow the company that supports over 75(!) local small businesses #BHM pic.twitter.com/I50i8FaW3h — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) February 22, 2020

Day 23 – #BlackHistoryMonth George Johnson, Cofounder, Brewmaster at Assembly Brewing. George & cofounder Adam Dixon have created an approachable brewpub w/ good pizza & good beer in the Foster-Powell neighborhood with a touch of his hometown of Detroit via the wall murals.#BHM pic.twitter.com/UqtOobaWwK — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) February 23, 2020

Day 24 – #BlackHistoryMonth Tiffany Kirkpatrick, Founder Parker+Simonne. Tiffany taught herself to sew & now creates one of a kind designs that are made to be worn by all sizes and genders, & crafted from textiles she’s sourced from Africa, Guatemala, Mexico and beyond.#BHM pic.twitter.com/wqN0rGMZJB — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) February 24, 2020

Day 25 – #BlackHistoryMonth Affouet Price , Owner/ Manager of Hibisbloom. Inspired from the West African cultural and social drink commonly known as Bissap, Hibisbloom comes in a ready to drink version and a concentrate for drinks & cocktail mixers. #BHM pic.twitter.com/ZEkjb7Rg8x — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) February 25, 2020

Day 26 – #BlackHistoryMonth Johannah Hamilton, MS & Nicole Hams, PhD Founders of Melanin Minerals, which specializes in handcrafted beauty products such as bath bombs, sugar scrubs, lotions & similar items + a line with the added holistic benefits of CBD (cannabidiol) #BHM pic.twitter.com/7iHe0g7obL — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) February 26, 2020

Day 27 – #BlackHistoryMonth Cole Reed, who founded greenHAUS gallery + boutique with her wife, Dayna. In addition to featuring Cole's custom artwork and furniture, they support local companies by showcasing a plethora of local artists & makers in the space. #BHM pic.twitter.com/ZXuOkTUOlm — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) February 27, 2020

Day 28 – #BlackHistoryMonth Ayomide Nikzi, who, with her husband Kian, founded The Portland Chocolate Laboratory (+ Milieu in Sellwood). Their chocolate is a marriage of Heaven + Earth, a combo of botanicals+premium cacao- an experience they call: Chakralot #BHM pic.twitter.com/IBi0YZI8sD — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) February 28, 2020

Day 29 – #BlackHistoryMonth Stephen Green, Dir of Ops at @Pensole_Academy , Founder #PitchBlack, Cofounder/Treasurer @oregonpubhouse @BuiltOregon Board Member & a tireless voice for underestimated founders/makers. He would never highlight himself for #BHM so we will #thankyou pic.twitter.com/rx65V9uybn — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) February 29, 2020

And while I only captured the Twitter feed, Built was also sharing on Instagram.

What’s that? You want more daily stuff? Well, March is Women’s History Month. And Built Oregon is sharing amazing women founders on Twitter and Instagram, all month.

[Full disclosure: I am the cofounder of Built Oregon.]

