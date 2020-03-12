Chatting with Latino Founder Hour podcast about Portland, startups, and, of course, founders

Any opportunity to join the Sylvia Salazar and Edgar Navas on the Latino Founder Hour podcast is an honor. But a few weeks ago, I had the opportunity to do something even more special: join them for their 100th episode.

> Listen in as we chat about Portland, startups, founders, and more.

… and yeah. Before you get to the ending cringe—where we reveal PIE Demo Day—please note that we recorded this a few weeks ago. Before we had to cancel the in person theatre portion of PIE Demo Day 2020 due to concerns about COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus.

And of course, if you like what you heard. From the hosts, not me. Please consider subscribing to the Latino Founder Hour.

