Personal Protective Equipment for healthcare professionals: Local startup community fundraising campaigns

I’ve tried to get away from promoting active campaigns on fundraising platforms, because I could honestly cover that all day every day. But in this weird new normal, I’m willing to shake it up a bit. Especially because these campaigns are working to Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) into the hands of healthcare professionals. And that’s desperately needed.

Beauty and wellness businesses in Oregon and Washington are currently under mandatory closure in an effort to slow the global pandemic of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. While necessary for the greater good, this situation puts salon owners and employees in an obvious financial bind. Meanwhile, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) already purchased by these businesses is going unused in storage even as frontline medical professionals encounter a dangerous shortage of these essential items. Many beauty professionals are magnanimously donating their supplies without incentives, but we believe they deserve to be recognized. That’s why ZibaHub, a career platform for beauty and wellness professionals, is seeking support from local businesses to reward wellness professionals and businesses that donate their PPE to Oregon Health Sciences University (OHSU).

Want to join me in making a difference on the front line? The Camas Science Olympiad and Robotics Booster Club is raising money to benefit to build face shields and eye wear for local hospitals in this time of need and any donation will help make an impact. Thanks in advance for your contribution to this cause that means so much to us and can save lives.

We are a volunteer network that will 3D print and manufacture face shields, masks, and any other equipment for hospitals in need. We are donating 3D printer time, labor, and a lot of materials. Your donations will help us extend far past what we can achieve on our own. Your donations will go towards more raw materials that we’ll turn into personal protective equipment and medical devices. If, once this is all over, there is any money left in the fund it will be donated to the Red Cross. We have no intention of making any money off this and only want to help keep safe those risking their lives to save others.

Also, this seemed like a good time to remind you that the Portland startup community — and a bunch of other Oregonians — have been compiling a list of restaurants and retail locations that sell gift certificates. It’s an imperfect solution. But it’s a way to get local proprietors and merchants some cash in this time of need. There are currently more than 400 establishments on the list.

Hang in there.

[Full disclosure: PIE partnered with ZibaHub on the COVID-19 Beauty Challenge. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

