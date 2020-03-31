She flies with her own wings: Celebrating Oregon’s women leaders in consumer products for Women’s History Month

With headlines dominated by the global pandemic and people experiencing a strange new normal, a respite from all of that can be welcome. Which is why I’ve been actively tracking and retweeting the women leading consumer products companies in Oregon that Built Oregon has been sharing as part of Women’s History Month.
I thought a recap might be helpful. Just so you don’t miss anyone.
[Full disclosure: I am the cofounder of Built Oregon, but this campaign was created and managed by Mitch Daugherty.]