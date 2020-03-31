She flies with her own wings: Celebrating Oregon’s women leaders in consumer products for Women’s History Month

With headlines dominated by the global pandemic and people experiencing a strange new normal, a respite from all of that can be welcome. Which is why I’ve been actively tracking and retweeting the women leading consumer products companies in Oregon that Built Oregon has been sharing as part of Women’s History Month.

I thought a recap might be helpful. Just so you don’t miss anyone.

Day 1 #WomensHistoryMonth Lisa Tran of Tan Tan Foods. Lisa helps run a popular Vietnamese restaurant in Beaverton with her mom & dad, and in 2017, Lisa ran with the idea of bottling their amazing family sauces, which can be found in local grocery stores #SheFliesWithHerOwnWings pic.twitter.com/YLq2hH2eDv — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) March 1, 2020

Day 2 #WomensHistoryMonth Elizabeth Nardi, CEO of @organicgrownco . As CEO she oversaw the move to a groundbreaking ownership model -Sustainable Food & Agriculture Perpetual Purpose Trust-to keep 100% of the company's purpose at the center of its business #SheFliesWithHerOwnWings pic.twitter.com/bAfxYPcKEO — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) March 2, 2020

Day 3 #WomensHistoryMonth Jessica Causey Viciconte, Founder of La Porteña Chimichurri. As 1st generation Argentine immigrants her family has always built community around food, & using her mom's tasty recipe she is bringing a taste of Argentina to us all #SheFliesWithHerOwnWings pic.twitter.com/cYvMH2FE4Z — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) March 3, 2020

Day 4 #WomensHistoryMonth Kyle Marie Begley, Sara DeLuca, & Kate Day- Founders of Dovetail Workwear. Together the three have undertaken the challenge to redefine women's workwear through an innovative product line of pants/overalls, shirts & accessories

#SheFliesWithHerOwnWings pic.twitter.com/QMfGZO4gfQ — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) March 4, 2020

Day 5 #WomensHistoryMonth Sensi Graves, Founder @sensibikinis As a pro kiteboarder, no swimwear met the demands of her sport, & since 2012 she has designed swimwear that’s fiercely functional+fabulously feminine, and now made w/ recycled plastic material #SheFliesWithHerOwnWings pic.twitter.com/gEIEF7olTX — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) March 5, 2020

Day 6 #WomensHistoryMonth Serafina Palandech & Chef Jen Johnson who founded @aboringlifesnacks in 2018 after successfully exiting Hip Chick Farms. They have created a delicious line of chef curated snacks to support a more relaxed lifestyle. #SheFliesWithHerOwnWings pic.twitter.com/GbMDGdvqJE — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) March 6, 2020

Day 7 #WomensHistoryMonth Jenn Topliff, Founder of @eatroons What started out as a baking project to pass time in 2010 has evolved into a company making a variety of amazing (handmade in PDX + gluten free + kosher) macaroons. Grab one…or ten today. #SheFliesWithHerOwnWings pic.twitter.com/R2iG7HznAQ — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) March 7, 2020

Day 8 #WomensHistoryMonth Valeria Cole, Cofounder of @TeadoraBeauty , a US made, Amazon Rainforest-powered #cleanbeauty line of products that are cruelty-free, vegan & dedicated to conservation, fair trade & empowerment of women.(+ a @BCorporation ) #SheFliesWithHerOwnWings pic.twitter.com/QwLkCDwAGJ — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) March 8, 2020

Day 9 #WomensHistoryMonth Farah Jesani, Cofounder/CEO of @onestripechaico . She & Cofounder Josh Weinberg launched in '15 to create a chai that tasted more like the chai she saw her parents drinking 2X a day. Hand-crafted. Tea forward. Try some today!

#SheFliesWithHerOwnWings pic.twitter.com/BQGSNcWVk0 — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) March 9, 2020

Day 10 #WomensHistoryMonth Remy Drabkin, Winemaker/Owner @RemyWines Remy wanted to be a winemaker from the age of 8, and now produces elegant & complex Italian varietals grown in the PNW under Remy, & also Three Wives, delicious/every day drinking wines.

#SheFliesWithHerOwnWings pic.twitter.com/XY9dvmfPxs — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) March 10, 2020

Day 11 #WomensHistoryMonth Jasmine Tran, Founder of @essanceskincare a specialty handcrafted herbal skincare company that uses botanicals & herbal teas to deliver powerful antioxidants to nurture your skin.

#SheFliesWithHerOwnWings pic.twitter.com/Rzibzp3wft — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) March 11, 2020

Day 12 #WomensHistoryMonth Emily Darchuk, Founder @WheywardSpirit Wheyward's unique story is focused around a way to connect people to their food chain & actually learn more about the full process of creating a distilled spirit beyond the physical still#SheFliesWithHerOwnWings pic.twitter.com/VXPPG8FkhC — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) March 12, 2020

Day 13 #WomensHistoryMonth Adriana Lopez, Cofounder of Tostado Coffee. A specialty small batch coffee roaster company that sources sustainable green beans, farmed in the Sierra Madre mountains of Chiapas & Oaxaca, Mexico & roasts/packs in SE Portland.#SheFliesWithHerOwnWings pic.twitter.com/0K0JkkKuo4 — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) March 13, 2020

Day 14 #WomensHistoryMonth Lisa Herlinger, Founder @RubyJewel In '04 she stumbled upon an artisan ice cream void in PDX & filled it with extraordinarily & distinctly original ice cream sandwiches. Grab some at their 6 PDX-Metro locations + local stores.#SheFliesWithHerOwnWings pic.twitter.com/wRIJ3sHern — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) March 14, 2020

Day 15 #WomensHistoryMonth Alyssarhaye Graciano, Founder-Black Sheep Made. Once in the tech industry as a linguistic specialist, she left her day job to pursue a creative career & now creates unique fiber products + teaches workshops in Spanish & English#SheFliesWithHerOwnWings pic.twitter.com/72H7sW4ea5 — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) March 15, 2020

Day 16 #WomensHistoryMonth Dawn Moothart, Founder @pdxapparellab a member-based maker space, prototyping studio for sewn-goods, business accelerator providing support and community for fashion entrepreneurs & collaborative knowledge-sharing community#SheFliesWithHerOwnWings pic.twitter.com/rzkM5bU4iu — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) March 16, 2020

Day 17 #WomensHistoryMonth Melissa Hernandez Kelley, Cofounder of @theshowsauce . The Show is a family operated business making amazing all-natural pepper sauce inspired by authentic Mexican salsas & an ode to simple, honest, taco shop hot sauce#SheFliesWithHerOwnWings pic.twitter.com/vUqPN0ld4c — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) March 17, 2020

Day 18 #WomensHistoryMonth Melissa Mutterspaugh, Founder of Mountain Mel's Herbal Products. Passionate about nature, sustainability & herbal medicine, Mel’s mission is to share the abundant power of plants & preserve them for generations to come.#SheFliesWithHerOwnWings pic.twitter.com/K6QNMvQa1n — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) March 18, 2020

Day 19 #WomensHistoryMonth Helen Nguyen & Makana Jarman, Founders of Cake Nouveau an Asian-Pacific fusion bakery that takes inspiration from the owner’s ethnic backgrounds to create modern, unique desserts to share with all of us in the Pacific Northwest #SheFliesWithHerOwnWings pic.twitter.com/2walfBb4cx — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) March 19, 2020

Day 20 #WomensHistoryMonth Britt Howard, Founder of Portland Garment Factory. A full service creative design & fabrications studio. The zero-waste studio has been a leader in soft-goods innovation, design & fabrication for more than 10 years.

#SheFliesWithHerOwnWings pic.twitter.com/UNo3KgPzMc — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) March 20, 2020

Day 21 #WomensHistoryMonth Heidi Lovig, Founder of @HeidiHoFoods , a company that makes authentically awesome plant powered foods that are packed with veggies and wildly delicious including Beer Cheeze,Smoky Bourbon cheese dip, and Queso Cheeze.

#SheFliesWithHerOwnWings pic.twitter.com/ln0xcp1FxR — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) March 21, 2020

Day 22 #WomensHistoryMonth Rachel Larson, Founder of @everglowhm a small creative studio that specializes in calligraphy and paper goods that celebrate the everyday, because Rachel believes that every day & every moment is sacred & should be celebrated. #SheFliesWithHerOwnWings pic.twitter.com/JjepbOhlwD — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) March 22, 2020

Day 23 #WomensHistoryMonth Katie McCarron, Founder of @PortlandPetFood Katie & team worked w/ the Oregon Food Innovation Program to develop a sustainable, local, AAFCO regulated line of products with 100% of products/ingredients sourced & made in the US

#SheFliesWithHerOwnWings pic.twitter.com/Qlns3W7EWd — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) March 23, 2020

Day 24 #WomensHistoryMonth Genevieve Brazelton, Cofounder of @bitterhousewife Their line of cocktail bitters are hand crafted in small batches with only the best ingredients & they now offer Bitters & Soda -a Zero-Alcohol, Zero-Sugar, Sparkling Aperitif

#SheFliesWithHerOwnWings pic.twitter.com/1ij5Vh7zFI — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) March 24, 2020

Day 25 #WomensHistoryMonth Jennifer Pereau, Founder of Rawdacious (Vegan/GF Healthy desserts handmade in NE PDX) & Tiny Moreso (a whole food vegan/gf cafe on NE 42nd Ave <–offering delivery of tasty food/treats)#SheFliesWithHerOwnWings pic.twitter.com/Z1W8NORX4m — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) March 25, 2020

Day 26 #WomensHistoryMonth Brianne Mees, Cofounder/CEO @TenderLovingEmp Since '07, TLE has supported 1000's of makers via their online/retail locations. Support them today by buying a gift card at 20% off so they can continue to support Oregon makers.

#SheFliesWithHerOwnWings pic.twitter.com/w8e8IyfayT — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) March 26, 2020

Day 28 #WomensHistoryMonth Jennifer Bolaños, Founder of Vía Raíz The name means “Through Roots" & is an homage to her heritage. She wants to reframe what it means to be “Made in Mexico” & inspire a community around Mexico’s creative scene via her store.

#SheFliesWithHerOwnWings pic.twitter.com/EjUX4M5xdq — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) March 27, 2020

Day 28 #WomensHistoryMonth Betsy Cross, Founder & Designer of betsy & iya. What started in '08 with a notebook,bright red pencil, & nothing to lose, led to a unique jewelry line, brick & mortar retail shop, & original founders of @LittleBoxesPDX

#SheFliesWithHerOwnWings pic.twitter.com/syFdC4VgQD — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) March 28, 2020

Day 29 #WomensHistoryMonth Christine Janae-Leoniak, Cofounder/CEO -Oomph Cooking Blends, a plant-based solution that makes getting a meal on the table fast & nutritious. The 8 blends have no additives, Salt, Preservatives, Chemicals, Pesticides & Non-GMO #SheFliesWithHerOwnWings pic.twitter.com/CaICmRaoFj — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) March 29, 2020

Day 30 #WomensHistoryMonth Lindsey Alonzo, Founder & Designer of LUNASOL. Inspired by the textures & colors of jewelry from around the world, she designs pieces that feature detailed metal work with a handcrafted aesthetic, all handmade in her PDX studio #SheFliesWithHerOwnWings pic.twitter.com/N1aBLhzEtj — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) March 30, 2020

Day 31 #WomensHistoryMonth Rodi Bragg, Founder of Rose Alchemista, who has been handcrafting her own line of holistic skincare products like bath soaks, lip balms, perfumes, & herbal elixirs to indulge the senses since 2012. #SheFliesWithHerOwnWings pic.twitter.com/j0u1436OW9 — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) March 31, 2020

[Full disclosure: I am the cofounder of Built Oregon, but this campaign was created and managed by Mitch Daugherty.]

