And then suddenly Portland had an entirely new podcast network

You’ve probably noticed it. People being cooped up. Needing a creative outlet. Other folks needing to feel connected. And that means a lot more people are taking the time to create content beyond the random tweet or update here and there. So it only stands to reason that this period in time would result in new media companies. Meet CoBa.fm.

It’s with MASSIVE gratitude to our community, that @JayMart, @nashpropst & myself roll out @cobafm. @cobafm is a new podcast network we’ve been working on for the last several months, that will focus on stories & content focused on community. pic.twitter.com/qA5kpLc36f — Nate “CommunityBaby🙌🏼” Frazier (@nfrazier) April 7, 2020

CoBa is a podcast network that is all about community, baby. We create and push audio (and one day, video) content that nourishes, celebrates and elevates community. The goal is not just connection but understanding. Hopefully, the result is memorable and worth sharing. CoBa was founded in 2020 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

For more information or to catch the first few episodes on the new network, visit CoBa.fm.

