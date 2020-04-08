If you’ve been looking for ways to help, MakerForce could be for you

A few weeks ago, many of us were scrambling into action. Trying to think of simple but meaningful things we could do to help the community. Now, as the situation continues and folks are becoming more thoughtful and strategic about these efforts, we’re seeing some collaboration that could have lasting positive effects, even beyond the current situation. Like MakerForce.

MakerForce (formerly OSCMS-PNW) is a grassroots emergency response organization formed to harness the collective manufacturing power of individual makers and 3d printing hobbyists. It’s mission is to help alleviate the supply crisis of personal protective equipment (PPE) caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

If you’re interested in donating or participating — or if you’re seeking PPE — please visit MakerForce.

