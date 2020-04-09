Looking for a new job? Lots of opportunities in Portland and beyond

“Sobering” is a staggering understatement when describing the unemployment numbers. A wealth of talented and creative folks have suddenly found themselves without work. And there’s no telling when the downward trend will cease. But there are still companies hiring. So for their sake — and the sake of anyone else looking for a new job — I thought it would be a good idea to highlight some of the job openings.

If you’re looking for work, here are some roles to consider:

Crossover Health: Backend Developer

The Duckbill Group: Cloud Economist

Icon Savings Plan: Software Engineer, Backend

Netlify

New Context

New Relic

Ride Report: Customer Success Manager

Rigado

The Wild: 3D Application Developer (Unity)

