Questions about the Portland startup community? Join Stephen Green for an AMA

As we move into another week of quarantine, the folks at PIE are working to get you informed — and hopefully entertained — with an ongoing series of conversations with PIE mentors and founders. Next up? PIE mentor Stephen Green, who will be sitting down for an "ask me anything" session.

Stephen Green is a an economist, speaker, startup advisor and “recovering” venture capitalist. By day he is the director of operations for Pensole, the world’s only footwear design and development school based in Portland, Oregon. He has spent his career helping founders start, grow and prosper. His tireless advocacy for Black & Latinx founders has landed him on stages across the country speaking about the power of entrepreneurship. One of his projects “PitchBlack” is a national pitch event that connects ecosystems with talented black founders in cities across the country. Since 2015, competitors in the Portland event have gone on to raise over $32MM for their ideas.

This Portland startup community Q&A takes place Monday, April 13, 2020, at 5:00PM.

Already have questions in mind? Great. Once you register, you can submit those questions ahead of time. And then you and other folks can upvote the questions they like most. That way, we can keep the session focused on the questions that are the most important to folks in attendance.

And if you’re interested in staying in the loop on future events like this, please follow PIE on Crowdcast.

[Full disclosure: This Crowdcast series is being produced by PIE. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

