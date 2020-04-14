BYOC to your couch or desk: Coffee w/ Co-Founders, together, from the comfort of your own home

It’s great to see longstanding community events rapidly making the transition to online in the wake of this pandemic. Especially for startup founders. Because being a founder is lonely enough. Even under the best of circumstances. That’s why I’m really happy to see a virtual version of Coffee w/ Co-Founders.

We are all feeling a bit anxious and unsure about what the future looks like once we get through this current crisis. However, you should not feel like you have to go through it alone. While we’ve been struggling to figure out how we can connect during these trying times, we wanted to take an hour and just connect with all of you and hear about what you’re struggling with.

The free event takes place Thursday, April 16, 2020, at 10:00AM Pacific.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Virtual Coffee w/ Co-Founders.

