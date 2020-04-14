Having to step up that Instagram account or Web presence? Get some photography mentorship to help

For many folks, this whole situation threw them into world where their online presence suddenly became their only presence. And that lifeline to community — and ultimately revenue — was immediately way way more important than it had been, even days earlier. So PIE thought it might be valuable to give you the chance to chat with a professional photographer to provide some mentorship and tips on how best to do that. In the most affordable and expedient fashion. That’s why they set up a Q&A with Aaron Hockley of Tech Photo Guy.

The photography world has been upended a few times in the last couple of decades and with all professional photography on hiatus for the time being, we’ll find out if this leads to another major change. What hasn’t changed is that every business, from startup to corporation, needs to have images of their people, products, venues, and other resources. These photos end up on websites, social media, in print, at those things called conferences that we used to do, and elsewhere. Folks are going to notice the difference between an organization that has solid consistent imagery versus an outfit where you can tell that their visual brand was an afterthought. What does photography and visual branding look like for a startup or other organization in 2020 and beyond? When should you hire a pro and when should you do it yourself? If you can afford the same gear as a pro, what else are they bringing to the table that you don’t have? Should you invest in photography proactively, or react as you have a need for pictures? Let’s talk about visual media and photography.

If this sounds interesting, join the free online event Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at 4:00PM Pacific. It’s free and open to the public. And best of all? You can submit your questions ahead of time — and upvote questions that you would like answered — ahead of the event. To ensure that it’s the best use of your time.

For more information or to RSVP, please visit Photography, Visual Media, and Your Brand with Aaron Hockley of Tech Photo Guy.

[Full disclosure: This series is produced by PIE. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

