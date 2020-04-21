Not your average startup founder Q&A — and yet somehow it seems like exactly what’s needed in these strange times

What if you had the opportunity to talk to an extroverted former professional musician, former startup founder, former startup accelerator manager, budding chef who happens to work in the world of VR? Pretty compelling right? That’s right. So don’t miss out on this opportunity to participate in a Q&A session with Nick Lambert.

Everyone needs hobbies. And if you follow PIE mentor Nick Lambert on Instagram, you’ll see that the pandemic has been a good time for him to reboot a few of them: music, cooking, ridiculous short films… we all deal with this stuff differently. We’re happy to have Nick take moment away from his more creative efforts to join us for an “Ask Me Anything” session. Being a former startup founder, startup accelerator manager, and professional musician — and currently Customer Success Manager at local VR/AR/XR startup The Wild — you’ve got a wide range of topics at our disposal.

This one promises to be both entertaining and informative. And you have the opportunity to make it even more compelling. Because you can submit your questions ahead of time — and upvote the questions you like. So get on that.

And then we’ll see you Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at 4:30PM for what promises to be an interesting “Ask Me Anything” session.

For more information or to RSVP, visit “Living alone and extroverted: A struggle for sanity — but still easier than being a founder.”

[Full disclosure: This event series is produced by PIE. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

